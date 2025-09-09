Body of woman police constable found in car pulled out of Kshipra river

Ujjain (MP), Sep 9 (PTI) The body of a woman police personnel was recovered from a car on Tuesday, about 68 hours after the vehicle carrying three police officers plunged into the overflowing Kshipra river in Ujjain district, an official said.

The car was pulled out with the help of a crane. Inside, rescue workers found the body of constable Aarti Pal (age about 30), he said.

The body of sub-inspector Madan Lal Ninama (57) had been recovered on Monday evening, while a day before, the body of Unhel police station in-charge Ashok Sharma (58) was recovered from the river.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma told PTI Videos that a team of divers located the car, and when it was taken out, the body of Aarti Pal was also found.

It will be handed over to her family after an autopsy, he added.

Describing it as a very unfortunate incident, SP Sharma said more than 50 rescue workers, including 25 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and 10 local divers were involved in the search operation.

Mechanized boats and two drones were also deployed, and the gates of an upstream dam were closed to reduce the flow of water, he said.

The search operation was stopped at 8 pm on Monday due to darkness, and resumed at 6 am on Tuesday.

The car fell into the river off a bridge which had no railings at around 9 pm on Saturday. The three victims, attached to Unhel police station, were going to investigate a missing girl case when the tragedy occurred, the official said. PTI COR MAS KRK