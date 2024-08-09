Body of woman post-graduate trainee doctor found in Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) The semi-nude body of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday, the police said.

The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was on duty on Thursday night.

Hospital sources said the body bore injury marks.

"She also had dinner with her juniors at around 2 AM then went to the seminar room since there is no separate on-call room to take some rest. In the morning, we found her body there," a doctor of the hospital, who did not want to be named, told PTI.

A senior police officer said, "Her body was found in the seminar hall at the Emergency building by fellow students. We are talking to doctors, nurses and others who were on duty with her last night. The matter is being investigated." City Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, along with other officers, visited the hospital and held a meeting with senior officials of the medical establishment.

An official at the hospital said that a three-member panel was constituted by the authorities to probe into the death of the doctor.

A senior member of the Association of Health Service Doctors, Dr Manas Gumta, alleged that there were attempts to "suppress" the matter.

"This is unprecedented and never happened in Bengal. The most unfortunate thing is that now there are attempts to suppress fact and make it look like a case of suicide. The post-mortem examination should be conducted on camera by an expert not associated with the hospital," Gumta said.

The former secretary of the Association demanded removal of the Principal of the medical college.