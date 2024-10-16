Body of woman 'raped, murdered' found in Bengal's Krishnanagar

Krishnanagar (WB), Oct 16 (PTI) The body of a young woman allegedly raped and murdered was found in Krishnanagar town in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday.

Police said the body of the unidentified woman, aged around 20-22 years, with partially burnt face was found near the SP office in Ashrampara locality.

The incident led to tension in the area with opposition Congress and CPI(M) staging protest in front of Kotwali police station, alleging that the woman was raped and murdered. They demanded that the post-mortem examination be conducted in the presence of a magistrate.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Krishnanagar police district, Sanjay Mit Kumar Makwana, said that the police have recovered the body of a young woman, apparently around 20 to 22 years old, in Krishnanagar.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, another police officer said. PTI COR AMR ACD