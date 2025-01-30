Body of woman who died at Maha Kumbh brought back to Rajasthan village for last rites

Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Loved ones of a woman who lost her life at the Maha Kumbh broke down as her body was brought back to her village in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Thursday.

The ambulance carrying the body of 60-year-old Nihali Devi, escorted by Uttar Pradesh police, reached Siyar village in the afternoon and her last rites were performed by the family, a police official said.

The official declined to comment on whether the woman died in the tragic stampede that took place at the Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya.

Nihali Devi had traveled to Prayagraj with her husband, Ramnarayan Bairwa, as part of a pilgrimage. The couple had visited Mathura, Vrindavan, and Ayodhya before reaching Prayagraj on January 27 for the holy bath at the Sangam. They were accompanied by around 50 other devotees.

"A woman who went on pilgrimage to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj died. Her body was brought to Kekri today escorted by Uttar Pradesh police. Last rites were performed today," Sarwad SHO Jagdish Prasad said.

Her husband, Ramnarayan, could not be contacted.

The tragic incident has left the entire village in shock.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. PTI AG ARD ARD