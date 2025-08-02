Body of woman with throat slit found in house in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Aug 2 (PTI) The body of a 27-year-old woman was found with her throat slit in her house in Golmuri area of Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur on Saturday, police said.

The woman has been identified as Manisha Kaur.

Her husband is reportedly absconding, and search is on to trace him, a senior police officer said.

“We are examining the CCTV footage of the locality, and questioning the family members of the woman and her neighbours,” Officer-in-Charge of Golmuri police station, Rajan Kumar, said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder, he said. PTI BS RBT