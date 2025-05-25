Body of youth found hanging from tree in UP village

Amethi (UP), May 25 (PTI) The body of an 18-year-old Dalit youth was found hanging from a mango tree at a village in Amethi district, police said on Sunday.

The body of Amit Kumar Pasi (18), a resident of Sambsi village under the Mohanganj police station area, was found hanging in a mango garden near the village, they said.

Local SHO Rakesh Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death will be known once the report is received.

Amit used to do farming work in the village, police said. His father died about six years ago due to a suspected snake bite while working in the field. PTI COR NAV ARI