Body of youth found near pond in UP's Deoria, police suspect murder

Deoria (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) The body of a youth bearing deep injury marks was found near a pond here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mannu Yadav (20), a resident of Kothilwa village under Bankata police station area.

According to police, some villagers who were going to their fields spotted the body lying near a pond along the Phulwariya road in Baraipar Babu village and informed the police.

A team reached the spot and took the body into custody.

The body bore deep injury marks, raising suspicion of murder, officials said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be known after the report is received," said Bhatpar Rani, Station House Officer Devendra Singh.

Police said a probe is underway and further action will be taken based on the autopsy findings.