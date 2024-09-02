Body of youth recovered from river in J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Sept 2 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old man was recovered from a river by rescuers on Monday after four days of search in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Mohammad Yaseer, a resident of Sarula, was crossing the river on Friday when he was swept away by a strong current, they said.

Yaseer’s body was recovered, five kilometres downstream this afternoon, by the rescuers comprising of police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local volunteers. It was later handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, they added. PTI COR TAS HIG