Body parts in sacks found in reservoir

Korba (Chhattisgarh), Jul 11 (PTI) Two sacks and a bag containing severed body parts have been recovered from a reservoir in Korba district, police said on Thursday.

Villagers first spotted a bag and a haversack floating in the reservoir of Bandhapara dam near Gopalpur village on Wednesday morning and alerted police, said an official.

Severed parts of a leg and a hand were found inside.

Suspecting that the remaining body parts were also dumped in the reservoir, police called in divers who retrieved a second sack containing a head, a passport and an Aadhaar card photocopy, the police official added.

From the documents found in the sack, the deceased was identified as Mohammad Wasim Ansari (26), a resident of Ranchi.

He appeared to have landed in Delhi on July 2 and travelled to Daman and Diu and from there to Ranchi, the official said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR KRK