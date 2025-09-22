Body with gunshot wound found in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 22 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to his head, was found in Garden Reach area of Kolkata on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sreshtha Dhurkaa, a resident of Hastings area, a police officer said.

A revolver and a bag were found next to the body, the officer of West Port police station said.

Initial probe suggests the man died of the gunshot wound to his head, he said.

"We are not ruling out the probability of suicide... but we also suspect he might have been murdered and the weapon planted beside the body to make it appear self-inflicted," the officer said.

Police were also investigating whether the firearm was procured illegally and smuggled into the city from some other state, he said.

Initial probe revealed that Dhurkaa had been working for a private firm near Bhawanipore for the past six months, he added. PTI SCH ACD