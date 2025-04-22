Bogie of EMU derails, no injuries, says S Rly

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) One bogie of an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed here on Tuesday, but there were no injuries, nor was traffic affected, the Southern Railway said.

The cause of the incident was under investigation.

"While leaving Chennai Beach suburban yard, one bogie of Avadi EMU (4th from rear) derailed at 11.08 hrs at 15 kmph speed. No injury to any passengers/staff. Train operations are not affected due to this as mainline tracks are clear," it said in an update.

Rerailment process was on. PTI SA SA ADB