Bogus birth certificates issued to illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Maharashtra: Somaiya

Jalna, Jan 28 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday alleged that bogus birth certificates were being issued to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas in parts of Maharashtra under a scam.

Somiaya said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio, has cracked the whip after exposing these malpractices.

"Over the past six months, 2.14 lakh Bangladeshis and Rohingyas applied for birth certificates in Maharashtra. Bogus birth certificates, ration cards, and school certificates are being issued under a scam.

"Overall, 1.13 lakh birth certificates were issued under suspicious circumstances to these foreign nationals," the former BJP MP from Mumbai alleged while speaking to reporters.

He said the chief minister had ordered strict action against officials for issuing these fake certificates.

Somaiya claimed that 7,957 birth certificates were issued fraudulently in Jalna district, with Bhokardan tehsil leading the list of applications. PTI COR NSK