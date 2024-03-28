Bogus doctor involved in death certificate irregularity earlier held in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) A doctor was arrested in Malvani area of northern Mumbai by the Crime Branch for allegedly running a clinic without medical credentials, an official said on Thursday.

His wife, who holds a Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery (BUMS) degree, has also been apprehended for keeping medicines that cannot be prescribed by BUMS professionals and for allowing her husband to operate the polyclinic and treat patients, the official said.

"On specific information, Parvez Abdul Aziz Shaikh, who is wanted in connection with a murder case registered in Mulund and was running Aziz Poly Clinic in Malvani area, was held in a raid carried out by the Crime Branch and BMC's medical officer on Wednesday. He used to administer saline and other medicines in vials to patients," he said.

"He has no degrees nor is he registered with Maharashtra Medical Council. He and his wife were taken into custody and handed over to Malvani police for further action. Shaikh was arrested while his wife was allowed to leave after being served a notice," the official informed.

He is wanted in a murder case filed at Mulund police station and is named in three other cases, the official added.

"He was practicing illegally in a private hospital situated in Mulund. He was among 17 doctors who signed death certificates of 149 persons who died at that hospital between February 17, 2018 and November 22, 2018. A case of murder was registered at the time on the order of the court," he said. PTI DC BNM