Bogus doctor, two women arrested after abandoned newborn dies in Bhopal hospital

Bhopal, Oct 10 (PTI) A bogus doctor and an untrained nurse were arrested here following the death of a newborn girl found abandoned on the road on Thursday, police said.

A woman, who had allegedly roped in the duo for facilitating premature delivery of her 17-year-old grand-daughter who gave birth to the child, was also arrested.

The baby girl, found in a sack by the roadside here on Wednesday evening, died at a government hospital on Thursday morning, said assistant commissioner of police Suneel Shrivastava.

"We arrested 'jhola-chhap' (quack) doctor Surendra Nahar (45), untrained nurse Firdos (40) and grandmother of the minor girl who delivered the baby," inspector Jitendra Garhwal of Aishbagh police station told PTI.

The three were booked for allegedly abandoning a child under the age of 12 and culpable homicide not amounting to murder under sections 93 and 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

The girl was in the seventh month of pregnancy when she delivered the baby.

She was undergoing treatment and her statement will be recorded in due course, inspector Garhwal said.

The accused were likely to face more charges after all the facts come to light, said ACP Shrivastava. PTI LAL KRK