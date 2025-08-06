Bogus hospital received Rs 50 lakh from CM relief fund, MP govt admits in assembly

Bhopal, Aug 6 (PTI) A hospital in Guna district which had ceased to operate received Rs 40 to 50 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund fraudulently, the Madhya Pradesh government stated in the assembly on Wednesday.

The admission came in response to a question asked by Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh during the Question Hour.

Singh had asked about the money received by the Bhopal City Hospital in Maksudangarh under the Chief Minister Relief Fund Scheme.

Minister of State for Public Health Narendra Shivaji Patel replied that one Rajesh Sharma had lodged a complaint through the Chief Minister Helpline portal that the hospital had submitted fake applications.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer of Guna district constituted a four-member investigation team which inspected the spot, only to find that "Bhopal City Hospital Maksudangarh" was not operational, the minister said.

Speaking to reporters, Jaivardhan Singh said the people in whose name money was withdrawn themselves confirmed that they were never admitted to the hospital, nor did they get any help.

When he had raised the issue earlier, the very next day the operator of the hospital issued a letter to close the hospital, but despite this the amount was released, he said.

"Till now we used to talk about Vyapam (examination manipulation) scam, fake doctors, but this is an example that along with fake doctors, the BJP government is also making fake hospitals," he said, demanding strict action against all the health officials and operators of fake hospitals involved in this case.