Bogus suicide notes created to highlight caste-based quotas, get financial benefits in Latur: Cops

Latur, Oct 7 (PTI) Police in Latur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday claimed to have exposed a series of fabricated suicide notes allegedly linked to demands for caste-based reservation, government jobs, and financial aid in recent weeks.

Several suicide notes attributed to the deceased or survivors had circulated widely on social media and in the media, but they were later found to have been created and circulated by relatives or acquaintances to highlight quota issues and gain financial benefits, they said.

However, a detailed investigation by police has now confirmed these notes were fabricated, Latur SP Amol Tambe told reporters.

The probe began after a series of incidents. On August 26, Baliram Shripati Mule from Ahmedpur taluka of Latur district consumed poison. A note found at the spot claimed he was taking the extreme step in support of Maratha reservation, police said.

On September 13, Shivaji Valmik Melle, a resident of Nilanga taluka, died of electrocution, and a note recovered from his home alleged injustice in issuing caste certificates to the Mahadev Koli community. The next day, Anil Baliram Rathod, a native of Chakur taluka, also died from an electric shock, and a note surfaced demanding reservation for the Banjara community.

When police compared handwriting samples of the deceased with the purported suicide notes, discrepancies emerged, said Tambe.

Subsequent examination of CCTV footage and interrogation of suspects led to a startling discovery: the notes were fabricated by relatives and acquaintances of the deceased and not written by the victims themselves, according to police.

A forensic report from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime Investigation Department confirmed that in the Ahmedpur case, Sambhaji alias Dhanaji Mule, a cousin of the deceased, wrote the fake note, they said.

Similar patterns emerged in other suicide cases, too, and police alleged the accused persons had fabricated the letters to exert pressure on the government and secure financial compensation.

"They deliberately forged documents and misled both authorities and people," officials stated.

Cases have been registered against suspects under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigation has been assigned to a police inspector-rank officer, they said.

Police have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to mislead the administration or society through fabricated evidence. PTI COR RSY