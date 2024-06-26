Bohri Kadal blaze: Farooq Abdullah meets victims, demands probe

Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the fire incident in Bohri Kadal locality of the city here earlier this week.

The National Conference (NC) president visited the site of the Monday's tragic fire incident that left a trail of destruction in which two commercial buildings, around 10 residential houses and a 75-year-old mosque were gutted.

Accompanied by party's chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Abdullah's visit was to assess the situation and extend support to those affected by this unfortunate incident.

During the visit, he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families impacted by the tragedy.

He assured the victims and traders that he would advocate for their rehabilitation and recovery with the government agencies concerned.

In his interactions with the fire victims, Abdullah acknowledged their hardships and promised to do everything in his capacity to support their rehabilitation efforts.

He also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident and appealed for community-based assistance in helping the fire victims rebuild their lives.

Highlighting the apparent inadequacy in infrastructure as a major cause for this alarming trend, he emphasized the urgent need to address the increasing incidents of fires in Srinagar.

"There is a pressing need to address the deficiencies in the firefighting infrastructure in Srinagar. The current state of the infrastructure is inadequate and poses a significant risk to the safety and well-being of the residents. The authorities must prioritize this issue and allocate the necessary resources to improve the firefighting infrastructure in Srinagar," he said.

He said the current fire-safety protocols, fire hydrants, posts and stations in Srinagar are inadequate to meet the needs of the growing population.

Criticizing the insufficient compensation provided to fire victims, which has not been increased for years, he called for immediate action to address these issues. PTI SSB AS AS