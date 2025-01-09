Boiled water, cold chain treatment for food given to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zoo's big cats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 9 (PTI) Twelve tigers and a leopard at Siddharth Zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are being given food treated with boiled water and cold chain mechanism to safeguard them from avian influenza, a health official said on Thursday.

The new protocol was started after three tigers and a leopard died of avian influenza in Nagpur recently, said Siddharth Zoo veterinarian D Neeti Singh.

"We are sanitising the areas used by tigers and the lone leopard. The other areas are also being sanitised. Caretakers have been given detailed instructions on avian influenza symptoms. The staff has been directed to wear gumboots, gloves and masks," she told PTI.

"The food being given to the tigers and the leopard is being treated with boiled water and cold chain mechanism. We have 12 tigers and one leopard at the zoo," Singh informed. PTI AW BNM