Boiler at Noida textile factory explodes, 20 workers hurt

Noida, Apr 26 (PTI) A boiler at a textile factory in Noida's Sector 63 exploded on Saturday, injuring at least 20 workers, police said.

The injured are being treated at a private hospital in Noida, they said.

Incharge at Sector 63 Police Station Avdesh told PTI that "On Saturday morning, an explosion occurred in a steam boiler in a textile company in Sector 63, Block C-122 due to which at least 20 workers got injured." The glass windows in the factory also shattered due to the blast, he said, adding that the injured are out of danger.

Further investigation is on in the matter, he added.