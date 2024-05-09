Bolangir: Adrija Manjari Singh says she'll campaign against brother-in-law Kalikesh

Bolangir, May 9 (PTI) Adrija Manjari Singh, the estranged wife of the scion of Bolangir's former royal family Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo, on Thursday said she will campaign against her brother-in-law Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, who is the BJD candidate for the assembly polls.

Advertisment

She told a press conference that she was surprised to learn that BJD had given a ticket to a member of the family against whom she had filed a police complaint of domestic violence over dowry last year.

"How could CM Naveen Patnaik give a ticket to that family even though he knows that they have tortured me? When I did not get justice what would be happening to those who have suffered a similar fate?" she asked.

She said she would travel across the Bolangir assembly segment, from where Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo has been fielded, and inform the voters about her "ordeal".

Advertisment

Reacting to the statement, her husband claimed that she narrated a script written by Bolangir's Congress MLA Narasingha Mishra, whose son has been fielded this time by the opposition party.

"The situation of the Congress is not good and they are going to face defeat. So, to create a negative atmosphere against us, Mishra is doing all these," he alleged.

Meanwhile, Mishra said, "As the local MLA, I will extend support to any man or woman of my constituency whenever he or she asks for it." Arkesh is the youngest son of Ananga Udaya Singh Deo, a former Rajya Sabha member.

He had tied the knot with Adrija in November 2017. In May last year, Adrija had lodged a police complaint against her in-laws. PTI BBM BBM SOM