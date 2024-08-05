Bolla calls for more opportunities for physically challenged

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist and founder of Bollant Industries, has called for more policy interventions by government to ensure equality in education and opportunities for the physically challenged.

Bolla, who recently came into limelight after his Hindi biopic 'Srikanth' released in May, acknowledged the government's role in the welfare of the visually impaired.

Bolla, who once impressed former President APJ Abdul Kalam by expressing his desire to become India's first visually-challenged president, said that although he has no plans to venture into politics, he would consider it if the opportunity arises.

"The government is doing a lot for physically challenged people, but there is a need for further policy interventions for empowering and inclusive development of society," Bolla told PTI on the sidelines of the "Made in JIS Celeb Edition 2024" celebration, encouraging students to not let hardships deter them from their life goals.

When asked if he would consider contesting elections to become a public representative to advocate for the physically challenged population in Parliament, Bolla said he would definitely explore such opportunities if they arise.

He acknowledged the various hurdles he has crossed and understands the pain of the physically challenged community.

A professional who made his way to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US after being denied admission to IITs when he attempted to pursue science.

He co-founded Bollant Industries, which manufactures eco-friendly, disposable consumer packaging solutions, and employs many physically challenged individuals to support social causes.

Jaspreet Kaur, Director of JIS Group, said "Bolla's journey exemplifies how vision and perseverance can transform challenges into opportunities. The presence of such an inspiring leader significantly elevated the event, demonstrating the profound impact that dedication and innovation can have on shaping future entrepreneurs." PTI BSM RG