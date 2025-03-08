Bollywood cannot be imagined without Rajasthan, says CM

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Rajasthan has a special place in the Indian film industry and Bollywood cannot be imagined without it, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference before the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur, Sharma said 60 movies, web series and TV shows were shot in the state in last one year.

Highlighting Rajasthan's infrastructure and the presence of various tourist destinations conducive for the film industry, Sharma said, "The road and rail network here is very strong." Sharma expressed happiness in the annual event being organised in Rajasthan this year.

"This will open new avenues for tourism in the state," he said.

The Chief Minister added that Rajasthan has emerged as a favourite destination for weddings and other events as well. Thousands of weddings take place in the palaces, hotels and havelis in the state, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was also present at the press meet.

