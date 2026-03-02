Bolster administrative efficiency leveraging AI across departments, Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Mar 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to increase administrative efficiency by leveraging Artificial Intelligence across departments.

The chief minister instructed officials to establish a mechanism to integrate data from drones, CCTV cameras and satellite sources effectively to deliver better public services and improve performance.

"Naidu directed officials to increase administrative efficiency by leveraging Artificial Intelligence across all departments," said an official press release.

Reviewing Real Time Governance System (RTGS) and 'public positive perception' on government services at his camp office today, the CM called for strict vigilance in view of the recurring accidents and mishaps in the state, stressing the need for preventive measures.

He directed officials to study safety measures by visiting Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, a place known for its crackers industry. Naidu's direction comes in the wake of two lethal crackers units' accidents within six months.

Further, he directed officials to ensure that there were no lapses in pension distribution, with special focus on the most vulnerable Swarna Gramas and Swarna Wards.

He also made it clear that surveys should be conducted only to gather additional information, and at the same time, both people and government staff should not be repeatedly burdened with the same data collection exercises.

Meanwhile, officials informed the CM that the WhatsApp-based 'Mana Mitra' governance facility has been further expanded to 953 services. Naidu called for adequate awareness among the public to ensure these services are utilised effectively, the press release added. PTI STH ADB