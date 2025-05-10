Bomb blast threat to Indore's Holkar Stadium mentions 'Operation Sindoor'; turns out hoax

Indore, May 10 (PTI) The Holkar Stadium in Indore received a bomb blast threat, with the unidentified sender of an e-mail warning of retaliation in response to Operation Sindoor, police said on Saturday.

The threat turned out to be a hoax.

"MPCA's (Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association) official email (ID) on Friday received a threatening message. The email, written in English, mentions that the stadium will be blasted due to 'Operation Sindoor' (of Indian armed forces)," Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav told PTI.

After being alerted by MPCA, four teams of police personnel and a bomb squad thoroughly searched the stadium's premises for five hours.

"No suspicious thing was found in the Holkar stadium," Yadav said.

Police are trying to trace the origin of the hoax e-mail in collaboration with the cyber squad, and legal action will be taken.

Prima facie, the email seems a "copy-paste" job for mischief, although the police are investigating various aspects, an officer said.

The officer said that in the past months, fake emails threatening to bomb Indore airport, bank branches, hospitals, and schools have been received.

He said an accused has been arrested in one case. PTI HWP ADU NSK