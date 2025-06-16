Bomb blast threat to two Mumbai schools turns out to be hoax

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Two reputed schools in Mumbai received e-mails threatening bomb blasts on their premises and other parts of the city, police said on Monday.

After investigations, police declared the threat as a hoax.

A police official said a school in Deonar and another in Samta Nagar area received the threatening e-mails, written in English, on Sunday. They threatened to trigger blasts at these institutions and in various parts of Mumbai.

Police conducted a thorough investigation but no suspicious object was found.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. The cyber cell has been tracing the origin of the emails.

On Saturday, a bomb threat was received by the US Consulate in the BKC area, an official added. PTI ZA NSK