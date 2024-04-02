Bomb explosions during SP, Congress rule replaced by 'Har har, bam bam' now: Adityanath

Pilibhit/Budaun/Bareilly (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the SP and the Congress of tarnishing the state's reputation during their terms, saying criminals used to explode bombs at will then but now chants of "Har har, bam bam" rent the air.

Coming down heavily on the past SP government in the state, Adityanath, while addressing an intellectuals' meet in Badaun, said the people previously spread anarchy, supported curfews and imposed a ban on 'Kanwar Yatras'.

"In their tenure, criminals used to explode bombs at different places, while we said that there would be no bombing in Uttar Pradesh... We need to unite for a new India under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

"He had carried out those tasks which seemed impossible, including the ban on (instant) triple talaq, the removal of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram temple, where Lord Ram is now seated," Adityanath said.

Earlier in Pilibhit, the chief minister said the youth of the country and the state are setting up their own start-ups and are no longer resorting to exodus.

He was seeking votes for Jitin Prasada, who has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit this time.

"The daughters are not feeling unsafe. Rather by becoming fighter pilots, they are roaring like lionesses in the defence of India.

"At the same time, (every) resident of India is proudly gaining respect in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said.

"Today our borders are completely secure. Terrorism in Kashmir, extremism in the northeastern states and naxalism have completely ended," he said.

There is a better security environment in the country. Criminals and mafia have been defeated in the state while the daughters and the businessmen are feeling safe. The state has become riot-free, Adityanath said.

"There is a complete control on curfew in the state. Kanwar Yatra is going on with much fanfare," the chief minister said, and added that India is working by better coordination between both its heritage and development.

He also listed various welfare works accomplished in Pilibhit.

By accepting all the proposals of medical college, road and bridge in Pilibhit, the government has worked to connect it with the new stream of development, he said.

Not only this, the government is also working to promote Pilibhit as an excellent destination for eco-tourism. Electric fencing has been done around the farmers' land lying in the middle of the forest in the constituency to prevent human-wildlife conflict, he said.

"This time this election is going to be between 'family first' versus 'nation first' and 'mafia raj' versus 'law and order'. Be it the SP or the Congress, the president of their party can be a person from only one family, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to dedicate his entire life to the country after coming from an ordinary poor family. For him, 140 crore Indians are his family," he said.

The UP chief minister also told the gathering that they have witnessed the Samajwadi Party (SP) tenure when the youngsters used to wave guns instead of doing any work.

"We have done the work of giving tablets to the youth. If people from the SP, the Congress and the BSP come to power in the state, they will bring mafia rule with them, whereas the BJP believes in the rule of law.

"This election is being held on corruption versus zero tolerance. A government with strong willpower is needed to decide that the place of corrupt people and mafia should be the jails. This work can only be done under the leadership of the BJP," he said.

At another intellectuals' meet in Budaun, Adityanath accused the SP-Congress alliance of tarnishing the state's reputation and instigating chaos.

On this occasion, he appealed to vote in favour of BJP's Lok Sabha candidates -- Durvijay Singh from Budaun and Dharmendra Kashyap from Aonla. PTI NAV SNS KSS KSS