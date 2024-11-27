Bomb hoax at bank in Bengaluru sends cops into tizzy

Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) The police sprang into action on Wednesday afternoon after HSBC Bank received an email claiming a bomb had been planted at its MG Road branch in the city, police sources said.

Officers from the Halasuru police station immediately rushed to the location and conducted a thorough search of the premises.

Later, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax.

The police have registered a case against the unknown sender of the email and initiated an investigation. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH