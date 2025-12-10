Bomb hoax at multiple Delhi schools

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Several prominent private schools in the national capital received a bomb threat email on Wednesday morning, triggering large-scale evacuations and emergency checks before authorities declared the threats a hoax, officials said.

According to police and fire officials, the threat emails -- sent from an email ID -- wasung@atomicmail.io -- at around 10.08 am were addressed to multiple institutions, including Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Modern School, Barakhamba Road, and Delhi Public School, RK Puram.

The message, written partly in Punjabi and English, claimed that a "bomb blast" would take place at 12.05 pm and referred to "Khalistan".

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) had earlier confirmed receiving information about a threat at Lovely Public School in Laxmi Nagar, while Delhi Police had said that The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar and DPS RK Puram also received similar emails.

Officials said the information was immediately relayed to district police units, DFS, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads, after which coordinated search and evacuation procedures were undertaken across the affected schools.

Multiple fire tenders, bomb detection teams and police personnel were deployed, and the campuses were cordoned off as students, teachers and staff members were escorted out safely, they said.

Senior police officials said thorough checks were carried out on the premises of all the schools mentioned in the emails. "As of now, no suspicious object has been found. The threat has been declared a hoax," an official said.

The police said the email is being analysed, and cyber teams have been tasked with tracing its origin. Further investigation is underway.

There have been several instances of multiple schools in Delhi receiving bomb threat emails over the last two years. PTI SSJ RT