Bomb hoax at schools: AAP accuses BJP of doing 'petty politics' over issue of children's safety

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday rejected the BJP's allegations against it in connection with bomb threats to schools in Delhi and accused the saffron party of "concocting stories" ahead of assembly polls to get political mileage out of an issue linked to the safety of children.

"No evidence has so far come from the police" and doing "petty politics" on serious issues has become a tradition with the BJP, AAP said after the BJP asked Arvind Kejriwal to clarify if his party has any connection with those allegedly involved in sending bomb threats to more than 400 schools in Delhi recently.

This came after Delhi Police claimed that a Class-12 student had sent hoax bomb threats to more than 400 city schools and his parents are linked to an NGO that supports a political party. The police, however, did not reveal the name of the political party.

A police officer also said that during the investigation, it was found that the NGO had also voiced support for Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Terming the police findings as “very sensitive and serious”, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told a press conference at the party headquarters, “This news raises strong suspicion because we all know that AAP has deep links to such unwanted NGOs and others involved in anti-national activities.” Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a dig at Trivedi, calling him the "newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner. "He knows things that even the police is unaware of," said the AAP Rajya Sabha MP at a press conference.

"He is acting like the police commissioner and sharing information and doing expose that are even unknown to the police," he mocked Trivedi and questioned why the BJP was raising the issue eight months after the first bomb threat was received by a school.

"No evidence has so far come from the police while the BJP, for political gain, has now raised the issue and Trivedi is concocting baseless stories when the Delhi Assembly elections are hardly 15 days away," Singh said.

The BJP was not concerned with safety in Delhi, he claimed and referred to the bomb blast outside a school in Rohini, "murders in gang wars and extortion calls received by businesses in the city", while pointing out that Delhi Police was under Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"It's very shameful that the BJP is doing petty politics over an issue that is linked to the safety of the school children in Delhi. Are not the BJP leaders ashamed of talking on such an issue with an eye on political gains," he asked.

Singh also asked what action was taken over the recent incidents of bomb threats received by Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and various airlines last year. PTI VIT RT