Bomb hoax at schools: Delhi Police Special Cell to investigate

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The anti-terror cell of Delhi Police will investigate the bomb threat to over 100 schools in Delhi received through email on Wednesday, according to a senior police official.

The case is being registered with the Special Cell and a dedicated team will be formed to conduct the investigation, the official said.

"The matter is related to national security. It needs a deeper probe," the official said.

In a scare of unprecedented scale, at least 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR area received an identical bomb threat by email early Wednesday, triggering mass evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

The threat was declared a hoax as "nothing objectionable" was found during searches, the police said. PTI ALK RT RT