Bomb hoax empties U'khand High Court; police rush in

Nainital, Feb 19 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday received an email threatening to bomb the premises, police said.

Several district courts earlier received similar threats.

According to police, in the wake of the threat, security agencies immediately evacuated the court premises and conducted a thorough search.

The email sender, yet to be tracked, claimed there was a bomb planted in the court's premises.

Heavy force, along with the dog and bomb squad, was sent to the court after the email.

No bomb was found during the search. Entry to the court was barred pending search.

Earlier, Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Rudraprayag courts received similar threatening emails.