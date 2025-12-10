Bomb hoax in 3 Delhi schools

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A bomb threat email received in three private Delhi schools on Wednesday morning prompted a swift emergency response, including evacuation, and was later declared a 'hoax' as nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

While the official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed the name of Lovely Public School in Laxmi Nagar, police said that The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar and Delhi Public School in RK Puram received similar threats.

The threat emails were received around 10 am, claiming that an explosive device had been planted inside the schools. The information was immediately relayed to the local police, fire department and other emergency agencies, the officials said.

Multiple fire tenders, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and police teams were rushed to the spots. Students, teachers and staff members were evacuated and the premises were cordoned off, they said.

"As of now, there are no reports of anything suspicious found. The bomb threat has been declared a hoax," an official said. PTI SSJ SMV RT