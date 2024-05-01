Bomb hoax: Security beefed up across Delhi

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Security was beefed up in several parts of the national capital after more than 80 schools in the Delhi and NCR received bomb threats via emails, officials on Wednesday said.

Advertisment

Police said that so far all bomb threats have been found to be hoax, but they have stepped up security at all metro and railway stations, bus stands, and markets.

"We have stepped up security at every station. We have also alerted our staff to keep strict vigil on any suspicion activity," Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) K P S Malhotra told PTI.

A senior security officer said, "A general advisory has been issued in the Delhi Metro network and CISF personnel have been asked to remain extra vigilant." Another officer said that additional police force, along with paramilitary, has been deployed in several parts of Delhi and barricades have been installed at city borders.

Advertisment

"We got to know that the Delhi Fire Services, since 6 am, received over 80 bomb threat calls from different schools. We are investigating the matter," the officer said.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said all calls are being attended diligently.

A source said that the Delhi Police Cyber Cell has tracked the IP address of the threatening mails.

Advertisment

The source claimed that the e-mail, which was originated from Russia, and may have been sent using a VPN, was aimed to create panic in Delhi.

Education Minister Atishi writing on X requested the parents not to panic.

"Some schools have received bomb threats this morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools," she wrote in a post.

"Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed," she added. PTI BM NES BM VN VN