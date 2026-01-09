Bomb hurled at fuel station in Manipur’s Bishnupur; no injuries

Imphal, Jan 9 (PTI) A bomb was hurled at a fuel station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, triggering an explosion, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, unidentified miscreants riding a two-wheeler threw the bomb at Elidas fuel station at Moirang Thana Leikai around 8 pm on Thursday, causing an explosion.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV camera footage from the area.

Last month, fuel station owners in the state had threatened to shut down their operations after receiving extortion-related threats.

In a statement on December 22, the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Association claimed that despite submitting a memorandum to the governor regarding frequent bomb threats, extortion and exorbitant monetary demands, no action had been taken by the administration. PTI COR MNB