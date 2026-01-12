Bomb-like object found in Rajasthan's Alwar, bomb squad to examining suspicious object

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Panic gripped parts of Rajasthan's Alwar city on Monday morning after a bomb-like object fitted with a timer was found near a house in a residential locality, police said.

Teams of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the bomb disposal squad from Jaipur will be examining the suspicious object, they said.

The suspicious object was spotted in Vivekanand Nagar Sector-4 in Aravali Vihar area. Following the discovery, police cordoned off the area and immediately moved the object to an isolated location near Jaisamand dam, about six-and-a-half kilometres from the city, as a precautionary measure.

Police said the area around the dam has been sealed and public movement restricted while the object is being kept under close watch in an open space. PTI SDA SHS SHS