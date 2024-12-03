Bomb scare at Taj Mahal, turns out to be hoax

Agra (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) An email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal was received by the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Tourism here Tuesday which later turned out to be hoax, a police official said.

Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams were pressed into service but nothing suspicious was found, ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad, entrusted with the security of the Taj, told PTI.

"An email was received by Uttar Pradesh Tourism office threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal. We have found nothing as per the email. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams reached the Taj Mahal for the safety check," he said.

According to Deepti Vatsa, deputy director of Uttar Pradesh Tourism, The email regarding the bomb threat was immediately forwarded to Agra Police and ASI, Agra circle for action. PTI COR NAV ZMN