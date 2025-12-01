Bomb scare at Thane school triggers panic, turns out to be hoax

Thane: A private school in Mira Road area of Thane district received a bomb blast threat on Monday morning, prompting the police to launch a search for any suspicious object, which turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

The school's office received an email at around 6.30 AM stating that the school would be blown up by a bomb planted on its premises.

School authorities alerted the local police, who rushed to the spot, a Kashimira police station official said.

He said a thorough search by the bomb detection and disposal squad revealed it was a hoax threat.

Police personnel were deployed on the premises, and school sessions were allowed to continue.