Bomb scare on Delhi-bound train proved hoax after inspection at Mathura Junction

Mathura, Nov 16 (PTI) The Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin 12192 Shridham Express departed from the Mathura Junction on Sunday after fears of a possible bomb on board was proved hoax following a thorough inspection at the station, officials said.

Panic spread among passengers after information was received about a bomb allegedly planted in the train's general coach.

However, the train was allowed to continue its journey after a thorough inspection at the Mathura Junction found nothing suspicious on board, officials said.

Station Director N P Singh said information about a possible bomb threat was first received in Bhopal. Following the alert, checks were conducted at every station on the route.

The train arrived at platform number two of Mathura Junction at 10.02 am, where teams of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and a dog squad conducted a thorough search of the general coach, including seats and luggage, the officer said.

No suspicious object was found during the inspection, and the train was later allowed to proceed toward Delhi, he added. PTI COR ABN ARB ARB