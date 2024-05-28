Advertisment
Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airport, passengers evacuated

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate its passengers and launch a search operation, officials said.

They said the threat was received around 5.30 am when the flight was preparing to leave.

The officials said the passengers on board the aircraft were evacuated through emergency exits.

They said the aircraft was taken to an isolated area and security agency personnel conducted a search operation. 

