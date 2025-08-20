Bomb squad confirms hoax after threat at Kerala court

Kochi, Aug 20 (PTI) Police launched an investigation on Wednesday after a hoax email claimed that a bomb had been placed at a sub-court in North Paravoor near here.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, assisted by a dog squad, searched the premises and confirmed that the threat was a hoax, according to sources.

Police said the court staff were evacuated after receiving an email stating that a bomb would explode between 1 pm and 2 pm.

Ernakulam Rural Police Chief M Hemalatha told reporters that no explosives were found.

She said efforts were underway to trace the sender of the email and that a case would be registered. PTI TBA TGB SSK