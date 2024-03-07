Bomb threat at DU's Ram Lal Anand college, searches underway: Police

New Delhi: Panic gripped the Ram Lal Anand College of the Delhi University after a staff member received a bomb threat message on his mobile phone on Thursday morning, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said the staff received a message on WhatsApp at 9:34 am.

Subsequently, police, along with an ambulance, the Bomb Detection Team and the Bomb Disposal Squad, rushed to the college and evacuated the students and staff, he said.

"Search and checking is being carried out. So far, nothing suspicious has been found," the officer said.