Bomb threat at Kalpetta family court sparks panic, turns out to be hoax

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 20 (PTI) A bomb threat message caused panic at the family court in Kalpetta on Thursday.

The message, which claimed that a bomb had been placed in the court, was received in the court's official email, police said.

The court staff, upon opening the email, immediately alerted the judge, who then informed senior police officials.

Subsequently, a bomb squad and a dog squad were deployed for inspection.

However, after a thorough search no explosives were found, police said.

The police received the information around 12.30 pm and took immediate action.