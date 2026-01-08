Bomb threat at Kasaragod district court triggers evacuation

Kasaragod(Kerala), Jan 8 (PTI) A bomb threat was received at the district court here on Thursday, leading to the evacuation of the complex for inspection of the premises, police said.

The threat was received around 11 am on the official email id of the district court.

"Immediately, the bomb squad was deployed to carry out inspections and the court complex was evacuated. Nothing has been found so far," a senior police officer said.

He further said the District Police Chief has instructed that a case be registered and an investigation be launched if the threat was found to be a hoax.

One of the lawyers standing outside the court complex, after it was evacuated, told a TV channel that the email came from Tamil Nadu.

The lawyer said the police asked everyone to clear the court premises and were carrying out an inspection.

Last year, there were several instances of bomb threats being sent by email to various government offices and even airports in the state, and all of them turned out to be fake. PTI HMP ROH