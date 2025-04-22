Bomb threat at Nagpur bench of HC turns out to be hoax

Nagpur, Apr 22 (PTI) Tension gripped the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday after an email threatened that explosives were planted on the premises, though it turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

Nothing was found during a search of the premises, they said.

"An email was received by the username 'madras.tigers@outlook.com'. It contained a code language referencing historical figures and cryptic terms, but the subject line said 'RDX IEDs placed in Bombay High Court Nagpur bench premises - Evacuate by 3 pm'," an official of Sadar police station said.

"Security teams, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs, conducted a thorough search of the premises, but did not find any explosive material. The threat was declared a hoax," he said.

A non-cognisable offence has been registered and efforts are on to trace the sender of the email through the IP address, the officials said.

This is the second such incident of hoax bomb at the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court premises in a month. PTI COR NP