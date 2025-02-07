Bomb threat at St Stephen's College, 2 Delhi-NCR schools; police say hoax after searches

New Delhi/Noida, Feb 7 (PTI) A prominent college and two schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats over email on Friday, prompting police to deploy explosive disposal units and dog squads to comb the premises, officials said.

The threat emails were sent to St Stephen's College, a constituent of Delhi University, Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, and the Shiv Nadar School in Noida.

The Delhi Police later declared the threats as hoaxes after a thorough search of both the premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ram Badan Singh also dismissed the threat email sent to Shiv Nadar School as a hoax.

The Delhi Police said in a statement, "At St Stephen's College, a check with the dog squad and college security was completed in every block as well as all open spaces. Nothing suspicious was found. The college premises have now been handed over to the authorities." The police also searched the premises of Ahlcon International School and found nothing suspicious, according to the statement.

Earlier, a senior police officer had said St Stephen's College received a bomb threat via email at 7:42 am. "Our bomb and dog squads are on the ground, checking the entire premises," he had said.

An officer in the East Delhi district had said officials of the Ahlcon International School informed the police around 6:40 am that they had received an email about a bomb on the premises.

Teams are checking the premises, he had said.

Sanjay Yadav, the principal of Ahlcon International School, stated that they received an email regarding a bomb threat around 5:45 am. Upon receiving the threat, they immediately informed the police about the situation. As a precautionary measure, the school decided to shift all classes to online mode to ensure the safety of students and staff.

No immediate response was received from St Stephen's College.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Singh said the police had received information about a bomb threat from Shiv Nadar School. Dog squads, bomb disposal units, fire brigade and police teams reached the campus and conducted checks but nothing was found.

"It was a hoax email, maybe sent by a student," he added.

Principal Anju Soni said in a message to students' parents and guardians that the school would remain shut on Friday for a sweep.

"This is to share that we have received a threat to the safety of students on campus. We are, therefore, closing down for the day in order to complete a sweep to ensure safety for all," she said. PTI COR BM SHB BM NSD NSD