Bomb threat calls received for Mumbai airport, CSMT; both turn out to be hoaxes, say cops

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Police on Friday received a call threatening a bomb blast at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) though a thorough check of the facility did not reveal anything suspicious, an official said.

The call, which was received at the main control room of Mumbai police this afternoon, was classified as a hoax, he said.

"Another call was also received claiming the blast would take place at 6:15pm. A probe has found both calls were made by the same person. The process of registering a case is underway," the official said.

The control room of the railway police too received a call threatening a blast at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, though this too turned out to be a hoax after a round of intensive checking by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and canine squad, another official said. PTI DC RSY BNM