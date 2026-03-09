Bomb threat e-mails: SC transfers FIRs lodged against woman in multiple states to Karnataka

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday transferred the FIRs lodged in different states against a woman, accused of sending e-mails threatening blasts including at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, to Karnataka.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was informed that as of now 23 FIRs were lodged against the woman, who was a consultant of an MNC in Chennai.

The bench was also told that out of the 23 FIRs, 12 were lodged in Karnataka while six were registered in Gujarat.

According to the police, the woman had sent these e-mails to defame a man, whom she dreamt would be her husband, after he married another woman.

The top court passed the order while hearing her plea seeking clubbing of the FIRs lodged against her.

"She appears to be a dangerous lady. The high courts are vacated, the stadium is vacated. Today, if there is a threat on e-mail by your client to the secretary general of this court, what will happen? There may be a stampede," the bench told the counsel appearing for the woman.

The counsel argued that the woman was not mentally stable.

He said even after she was arrested, e-mails were sent from her account.

"That is AI (artificial intelligence) for you," the bench observed.

After hearing the submissions, the bench allowed the petition and said that all matters be transferred to Karnataka.

According to the Gujarat Police, she had used fake email IDs, virtual private networks and dark web to hide her identity and location.

An engineer trained in robotics, she was working as a senior consultant at a multinational firm in Chennai since 2022.

The police alleged that the woman sent e-mails from anonymous accounts threatening to blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium, BJ Medical College, and at least two schools in Ahmedabad.

It was alleged that she sent e-mails to various locations in 11 other states also, besides Gujarat. PTI ABA ABA KVK KVK