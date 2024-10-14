Bomb threat email sent to Gujarat National Law University, turns out to be hoax

Ahmedabad, Oct 14 (PTI) The in state capital Gandhinagar received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough check of the premises, a police official said on Monday.

The email, which was sent by an unidentified person to the official ID of the GNLU registrar on Sunday evening, claimed a bomb had been placed in the campus, Deputy Superintendent of Police RI Desai said.

"Police carried out a thorough check of the campus, including hostel and office areas, deploying the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a canine team. Nothing suspicious was found. Our technical team is trying to track down the sender," the Deputy SP said.

In May this year, similar hoax emails were sent to the airport and 10 schools in Ahmedabad. PTI PJT BNM