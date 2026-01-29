Bomb threat email triggers evacuation at Haryana Secretariat in Chandigarh

New Delhi: The Haryana Secretariat was evacuated on Thursday after an anonymous email warned of a possible explosive device inside the high-security government complex, officials said.

The threat email was received on the Secretariat’s official email address, following which security agencies initiated precautionary measures.

Chandigarh Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the site, and the building was cleared of staff and visitors.

Police officials said anti-sabotage checks were carried out across the premises. Visuals from the area showed heavy security deployment, including police vehicles and barricades outside the complex.

Senior officers, including the SP City, were present on the spot. Ambulances, fire brigade units and armoured vehicles were also kept on standby.

“No suspicious object has been found so far,” a police official said, adding that the threat appeared to be a hoax, though investigations were continuing to trace the origin of the email.

The incident comes amid a spate of bomb hoax emails reported from multiple locations across the region on Wednesday.

Around 30 schools in Chandigarh, several institutions in Gurugram, and government offices including the Punjab Secretariat and Mini Secretariat reportedly received similar threat messages.

Police said some of the emails contained references to Khalistani elements and inflammatory content. Cyber teams have been pressed into service to identify the source of the messages.

Officials said there were no reports of injuries or damage in the Haryana Secretariat incident.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the school threat emails under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm while security agencies continue their probe.