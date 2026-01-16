Bomb threat emails sent to Ambala DC office, Kurukshetra mini secretariat; turn out hoax

Ambala/Kurukshetra, Jan 16 (PTI) Bomb threat emails sent to the Ambala Deputy Commissioner's office and the Mini Secretariat in Kurukshetra district on Friday prompted authorities to initiate a thorough search.

After the search, officials reported that nothing suspicious was found, confirming that it was a hoax.

The emails threatened to detonate a bomb at the DC's office in Ambala, leading the police to alert the bomb disposal squad and a dog squad team. They conducted a comprehensive search of the entire office, including the record room and the deputy commissioner's office, and also screened the officer's vehicle.

DC Ajay Singh Tomar stated that the email was received in the morning, threatening to blow up the DC office. He personally attended the office and called in the bomb and dog squad teams to conduct a detailed search, but ultimately, nothing suspicious was detected.

SHO of Kotwali Police Station, Suresh Kumar, confirmed that the bomb disposal team conducted an exhaustive search and found no explosive materials.

In Kurukshetra, the district mini secretariat also received a bomb threat. Upon receiving the information, the police and district administration went on high alert. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and police teams thoroughly searched the entire premises.

City Police Station SHO, Satish Vats, arrived at the scene, and the teams conducted a thorough search of the mini secretariat and the SP office, but found nothing suspicious.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Nitish Aggarwal explained that an email had been received on the official email ID of Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena from an unknown sender.

The message stated that a bomb had been planted in the mini secretariat and would be detonated soon. It did not specify a name or reason for the threat. Given the security concerns, immediate preventive measures were taken.

He mentioned that the source of the email is being traced and that proper security arrangements have been established around the mini secretariat.